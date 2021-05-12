Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield: Atishi

New Delhi :

"Around 16,000 doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. After Wednesday evening, Covaxin jabs will not be given at any centre," she said, presenting the "Vaccination Bulletin".





However, the national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening, the AAP MLA said.





The AAP leader said 1.28 lakh doses were administered in the city on Tuesday.





A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.