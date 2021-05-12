Bengal govt ready to provide land, support for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines: Mamata tells PM Modi

Kolkata :

"Production of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate... Globally, there are many manufacturers now... it is possible to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers and speedily import vaccines from them from different parts of the world," she said.





"Liberal, proactive and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today," the chief minister added.





Banerjee said world players could also be encouraged to open up franchise operations in India.





"We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing," the TMC boss said in the letter to Modi.