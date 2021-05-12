Kin of Kerala woman killed in rocket strike in Israel, still in shock

Idukki :

They never imagined such a tragic end to Soumya, who worked as a caregiver for an elderly woman in Ashkelon in that country, although she had often shared her anguish with them about massive firings in the Israeli territory by the Palestinian militants.





Her husband Santhosh, a resident of Keerithodu in Idukki district, is struggling to console their nine-year-old son, who could not cope with the situation.





''He is awaiting her call,'' Santhosh told reporters here, while holding back his tears.





It all happened as Soumya was planning her return to Kerala, ending over seven years of toil in the Israeli city, for a better life back home.





It was a Tuesday afternoon and Soumya was on a video call with her husband telling him about the tense atmosphere in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.





Little did she knew that it would be her last call.





As she was sharing the details of the war-like situation prevailing in the area, Santhosh heard a huge sound on the other end.





Her phone, which was still connected, had fallen down.





''I uttered ''hello, hello'' over the phone, but there was no response from the other side.





After a minute-and-a-half, I could hear the noise of some people on the other end. The phone was still connected,'' Santhosh said.





Sensing danger, Santhosh immediately alerted his family members, who got in touch with Soumya's friends in Ashkelon and came to know of her tragic demise.





Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Indian embassy authorities in Tel Aviv are making efforts to bring Soumya's mortal remains to India.





Muraleedharan, who spoke to Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Kumar Singla over phone, said the Israeli authorities will hand over the body to India after completing all the formalities there.





Muraleeedharan said he had telephoned the family of Soumya on Tuesday night to convey his condolences.





''Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance.





We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides'', Muraleedharan said in a tweet.





Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, said he contacted the family of Soumya and offered his condolences.





''I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them'', he tweeted.





He said the death of Soumya, a mother, reminded him of the Israeli boy Mosses, who was orphaned in the terrorist attack in Mumbai, in 2008.





''My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks. May God give them strength and courage'', he said in the tweet on Wednesday.





Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he has written to Indian ambassador to Israel, urging him to take steps to bring home the body of Soumya.