UK strain of COVID-19 found in Rajasthan: State govt

Jaipur :

The UK strain of COVID-19 has been found in the samples sent from Rajasthan for genome sequencing, the state government said on Wednesday According to the state’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the reports were received a couple of days back.





“We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, UK strain was found,” Sharma said. On the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials have started the process of setting up genome sequencing facility at the Swai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, he said. “Once we know about the strain and other details, the line of treatment may be updated accordingly,” he said.





Active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan have reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5,994 people have died due to the viral disease so far. The state has reported a total of 7,89,274 COVID cases.