Grenade attack on police party in JK

Police said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road without causing any damage.

Representative Image
Jammu:
Unidentified persons hurled a grenade at a police  party engaged in checking vehicles in J&K's Samba district, which exploded without causing any damage.

Mukesh Singh, IGP (Jammu zone) confirmed to reporters that a grenade was hurled during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Nud area of Samba-Mansar road in Samba district.

Police said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road without causing any damage.

Hurling a grenade at the security forces is an unusual incident in the Jammu division.

Police has started a manhunt to trace those responsible for the grenade attack.

