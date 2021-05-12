Wed, May 12, 2021

Nursing staff at forefront of fighting COVID-19: PM Modi

Published: May 12,202101:45 PM by PTI

International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

File photo
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised nursing staff on the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.''

