Maharashtra: 1,428 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 65 more deaths

With the addition of1,428 new cases of COVID-19, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,91,817, an official said on Wednesday.





Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,173, he said.





The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.66 percent, he added.





Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.





In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 98,675, while the death toll has reached 1,772, another official said.