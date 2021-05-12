Editorial: Protect people over patents

Chennai :

The exemption sought by India on certain provisions of the Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) was first proposed by the nation, along with South Africa, to members of the WTO in October 2020. The proposal which entailed waiving IPR, and patent rights were aimed at fast-tracking the production of COVID vaccines, by allowing more drug makers in affected nations to manufacture vaccines without going through the hassles of patent protections.





Over 120 nations backed the waiver proposal put forth by India and South Africa, which ensures IP rights do not restrict the rapid scaling up of manufacturing of vaccines for equitable and affordable distribution around the world. The US was first off the bat to support the waiver, thanks to President Biden’s calls with the PM. WTO members including the EU, Japan, Canada and Australia had expressed opposition to the proposal, considering such waivers would disincentivise pharmaceutical majors from innovation and risk-taking and that it would be detrimental to the well-being of the industry in the long run. Last week, the WTO Chief asked India and South Africa to submit a revised proposal that will be up for discussion by WTO members in the second half of the month. The negotiations could take up a few months, before all those on board would arrive at a consensus, a luxury India cannot afford when daily cases are touching four lakh and fatalities bordering on 4,000.





Patent rights are just one aspect of the problem. It must be remembered just how complicated and investment-heavy the process of manufacturing a vaccine is, and how many developing nations cannot produce such vaccines. Opening up the patent to drug makers is no guarantee for a sudden boom in the availability of vaccines in hard-hit nations. For instance, apart from the IP rights, there is also the question of technology transfer and the transfer of scientific know-how. Having a formula for an mRNA vaccine is the bare minimum – there is also a need to be equipped with specialised state-of-the-art production pipelines, high quality and high-capacity manufacturing infrastructure, and robust logistics and distribution networks.





As per estimates, over 1.16 billion doses of COVID vaccine have been administered last week. Not surprisingly, over 80 per cent of these vaccines were administered to citizens in high or upper-middle-income countries. And just about 0.2 per cent of vaccines went to low-income nations including India and the Philippines. Analysts believe that at the existing rate of vaccination, it might take till the end of 2024 to inoculate a bulk of the population of developing nations. India is the third-largest producer of drugs globally and makes up for 60 per cent of the world’s supply of various vaccines and ARV drug supplies. So, it might be an underestimation to say that scaling up COVID vaccine manufacturing might be impossible here. The roadblocks we face include trade barriers, supply chain stalemates, shortage of raw materials and APIs, and the unwillingness of developed nations to share vaccine doses with poorer economies.





Pharma majors could consider licencing agreements with companies in developing nations while putting in place strong anti-counterfeiting measures as well as transparent processes for allocation of doses. Most of the vaccines that have now helped save lives globally could not have been developed and manufactured without the generous subsidies of governments towards research initiatives. It seems only fair that at a moment such as this, companies prioritise human lives over exceptional profits.