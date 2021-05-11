Mohua Moitra should focus on stopping violence against our workers: BJP

New Delhi :

Earlier, Moitra had tweeted, "Dozens of bodies dumped in rivers in UP/Bihar - independent India never seen such a sight. Rs 20,000cr Central Vista money can buy 13,300 electric crematorium furnaces."





Reacting to Moitra's tweet, BJP's national spokesperson R.P. Singh said, "Mahua Moitra must stop misleading people by giving incorrect figures of Central Vista project, it is Rs 1,000 crore not Rs 20,000 crore. The project will generate employment and accelerate economic activities."





Singh also advised Moitra against politicising the unfortunate issue (of bodies found in river), for which a probe has already been ordered.





"The state government has already ordered a probe and will act according to its findings. It is not right to politicise the issue," Singh said.





He also advised that Moitra should try to stop political violence against BJP workers in West Bengal.





"Moitra and her party Trinamool Congress must stop migration of people who are leaving West Bengal to save their lives. Thousands of people migrated from West Bengal to Assam to save their lives after attacks by Trinamool workers. She must concentrate on saving the lives of people in West Bengal," Singh said.





On Monday, around 45 decomposed bodies were found on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar's Buxar district. On Tuesday, around two-dozen bodies were found on the banks of Ganga in the adjoining Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.