2 more Indian Navy ships bring oxygen to K'taka from Kuwait

Bangalore :

"As part of operation Samudra Setu-2, the two naval ships brought 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 5 containers and 1,200 cylinders from Kuwait," the official said in a statement here.

The ships sailed from Shuwaikh port in Kuwait on May 6.

The latest consignments were in addition to 30 tonnes of oxygen that were brought to the port city on Monday in INS Kolkata in 2 containers and 400 cylinders from Kuwait and Qatar.

The shipment has been delivered to Indian Oil Corporation for supplying the gas to the state, the statement added.