Delhi's positivity rate falls below 18 percent, reports 12,481 new cases

New Delhi :

Drop in both number of daily cases and positivity rate in the last few days was an indication that the national capital, which witnessed over 28,000 new cases in a day and positivity rate over 36 per cent (April 22), may find some relief in coming days.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi registered Covid cases below 15,000. On May 9, Delhi had reported 13,336 new cases in a day, and 12,651 new infections were reported on May 8.

With 347 new fatalities being reported on Tuesday, Delhi's overall death toll crossed 20,000 (20,010 till Tuesday).

The national capital reported 83,809 active cases of which 51,480 patients are in home isolation.

A total of 13,883 people were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far to 12,44,880.

It has been a week since Delhi's daily positivity rate started declining gradually. The national capital's Covid positivity rate was reported at 19.10 per cent on Sunday (May 9), On Saturday, it was 21.67 per cent, on Friday at 23.34 per cent, on Thursday at 24.92 per cent, on Wednesday at 24.29 per cent and on Tuesday it was 26.37 per cent.

The highest-ever daily Covid positivity rate -- 36.2 per was reported on April 22, which brought the entire health management system to its knees, with 25 Covid patients dying due to oxygen shortage at the leading private hospital Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.