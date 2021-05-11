Oxygen tanker leaks near Goa hospital, one injured

Panaji :

One person received minor injuries due to leakage of an oxygen tanker at a South Goa hospital on Tuesday, an official said.

The leakage was brought under control by fire personnel who rushed to the spot, an official spokesperson said.

"Two fire engines reached here and after nearly 30 to 40 minutes, we stopped the leakage. There was no fire, only one person was injured due to cold burns," the spokesperson for the Fire and Emergency Service Department said.