Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19

Tonk :

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister’s relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus.





Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.





He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution.





Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.