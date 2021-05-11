Tue, May 11, 2021

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19

Published: May 11,202102:24 PM by PTI

Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.

File photo
Tonk:
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister’s relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus.

He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution.

Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.

