Tue, May 11, 2021

Oxygen Express with 120MT of LMO reaches Bengaluru

Published: May 11,202101:33 PM by IANS

In a tweet, Goyal said, In order to provide relief to Covid-19 patients, Oxygen Express from Tatanagar has reached Bengaluru via Green corridor, with six containers of medical Oxygen.

New Delhi:
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Oxygen Express with six containers of medical oxygen has arrived in the Karnataka capital from Jharkhand to provide relief.

He also attached a video of the Oxygen Express entering the Bengaluru station with 120 MT of Oxygen.

