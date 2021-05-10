Gurugram fixes cremation charges at Rs 5,500

Gurgaon :

This includes the cost of wood, priest's fees and cleaning fees, said a statement released by the MCG.

In this regard, instructions have been issued by the Commissioner of MCG to the in-charges of the cremation grounds located within the corporation limits.

The statement said the move came after a complaint was lodged with the people that different rates were charged by the in-charges cremation grounds.

"Keeping in mind the public interest, an amount of Rs 5,500 has been fixed by the Municipal Commissioner. Action will be taken against those found violating these orders. The cremation ground in-charges have also been asked to send a daily report in this regard to the civic body.