226 oxygen cylinders seized from Bihar's Katihar district

Patna :

Shankar Sharan Omi, the SDM Katihar said: "The raid was conducted on the tip-off of local informers.

"The cylinders are booked from Mumbai in the luggage compartment of the train bound to Katihar. We are trying to verify persons who booked cylinders from Mumbai and the receiver in Katihar," the officer said.

"Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of black marketing as no one came forward to claim the cylinders so far. We have also cross-checked with the district civil surgeon of Katihar whether any government or private hospital purchased the cylinders but he has also denied the same. We have asked railway police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and submit a report with district administration Katihar," Omi said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Bihar police and Delhi Police managed to arrest two persons on the charge of duping a person on the pretext of providing an oxygen cylinder.

The accused have been identified as Kishan Kumar and Samir Khan, residents of Takiyapar locality under Danapur sub-division in Patna district.

"The accused lured a person from Delhi to provide an oxygen cylinder at a cheap price. They asked the victim to deposit money online. During investigation, the mobile tower of the accused appeared in Danapur. Accordingly, a joint raid was conducted and arrested both the accused," said V Dayal, ASP of EOW Patna.

"We are trying to identify the other accused who are involved in the crime," Dayal said.