Man arrested for selling, renting oxygen concentrator on higher rates

Lucknow :

On a tip-off, Subhash Chandra was arrested near Pura Qila outpost in Hussainganj area with 18 oxygen concentrators, three filled oxygen cylinders, five silicon masks and Rs 2.5 lakh cash, Police Commissioner DK Thakur said.





The accused had also given 30 oxygen concentrators on rent also and he used to take Rs 30,000-40,000 as rent per week, he added.





While a new concentrator costs Rs 35,000-40,000, the accused to take this amount as weekly rent, he said, adding that they were trying to find out the people who had rented the concentrators.





During interrogation, Subhash confessed that he used to sell and rent out concentrators, and besides rent, he also used to take Rs 35,000 as security deposit.





He used to sell oxygen cylinders between Rs 30,000-35,000, police said.