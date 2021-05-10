Mon, May 10, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam

Sarma, clad in traditional ''pat silk'' dhoti and kurta with a muga ''gamosa'' draped around his neck, took the oath of office and secrecy in Assamese.

Source: ANI
North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

Along with him, 14 legislators were also sworn-in as ministers amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with the BJP winning 60, the AGP (9) and the UPPL (6).

