Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

Gurgaon :

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.





Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, ''Mahamari Alert/ Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana.'' Vij later told PTI that the restrictions, which are currently in force, will continue till May 17.





Last week, the Haryana government had imposed a lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).





According to an official order issued late Sunday night detailing the fresh guidelines of the extended lockdown, no gathering of more than 11 persons will be allowed, including in weddings, cremation and funerals.





Marriages will be allowed only at home and in courts with a maximum limit of 11 persons. No movement of 'barat' procession is allowed, the order said.





Earlier, in case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 people was not permitted, and marriage functions were subject to permission from district magistrates or officers authorised by them. The maximum ceiling at marriage functions was 30 persons in indoor spaces and of 50 in open spaces, as per earlier orders.





To contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, extended the restrictions imposed through earlier (lockdown) orders issued on May 2, for another one week.





This extension is from May 10 (5 am onwards) to May 17 (5 am) in Haryana and it is to be observed as "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana", Vardhan said while issuing the fresh restrictions on Sunday.





The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as ''Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana''. ''Tree felling operations of the forest department and the Haryana Forest Development Corporation shall remain operational subject to the condition that they will be allowed only to the extent required for meeting the fuel wood requirements of Municipal Corporations and district administrations,'' the order stated. In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in COVID-19 infections as well as fatalities.





The surge has seen increased pressure on hospitals with demand for medical oxygen also increasing manifold. The government has maintained that it is doing its best to tackle the present COVID situation. ''To contain the spread of Corona in Haryana and to ensure the safety of its citizens, the Government of Haryana has decided to extend the lockdown restrictions for another week (10th May to 17th May), to be observed as ''Mahamari Alert – Surakshit Haryana'','' the Haryana Chief Minister's Office also informed through a tweet.





In a tweet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, ''Given the severity of the 2nd wave, I appeal to everyone to cooperate with the government so that we can succeed in breaking the chain and emerge victorious.'' Haryana on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,605 and another big surge of 13,548 infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897. During the earlier lockdown period, the government had urged residents to stay indoors. Several categories of people, including those tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery engaged in COVID-19-related duties, will be exempted from the lockdown. To curb the virus' spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.