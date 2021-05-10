No politics in social service, help all: Gadkari to BJP workers

Mumbai :

Addressing the party workers virtually at the conclusion of the BJP Nagpur executive meeting, the senior BJP leader said no one knows the post-COVID future, and one should "think for the best and prepare for the worst".





He also asked the party workers to diligently follow the pandemic protocols, saying the BJP has lost many workers this time.





"Don't do politics in social service as only the good work done by you will credit the workers as well as the BJP. Social work should be done in the interest of the people. Politics does not only mean to be in power, but it is social work and nationalism.





"We should stand with society and the poor without thinking about caste, religion or party and help all, which will surely bear fruits for the BJP in the future through this good work," he said.





Gadkari said no one should step out of his or her house without any valid reason and always wear a face mask, maintain social distance and follow all protocols of the pandemic.





"You should first start following these protocols before asking the people to do so through the word of mouth," he said.





Gadkari further said many public representatives and corporators have expressed their desire to open hospitals and COVID centres.





"However, this is a very risky work because someone might get infected again... mistakes may happen while administering injection or oxygen and a huge problem will arise if someone loses life in this process," he said and advised that the number of beds be increased in the existing hospitals only.





"It will be better if such COVID centres are opened by the existing hospitals only as they have the required number of doctors, nurses and staff for the purpose," he added.





During his address, Gadkari praised three local BJP workers for helping people by providing them with oxygen cylinders and concentrators.





Gadkari also asked the party workers to focus on arranging blood and plasma without holding any blood donation camps.





He said blood and plasma can be arranged from donors from their respective wards in limited numbers in blood banks.





Gadkari also asked the party workers to arrange well-equiped ambulance services and vehicles for carrying dead bodies in every district in the Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra.





The Nagpur MP appealed to the party workers to arrange for food and medicines for their colleagues who are in need and focus on helping senior citizens with water and other things at vaccination camps.





Appealing to the party workers to not take the pandemic lightly, Gadkari asked them to work through video conferencing and use mobile phones for communication.