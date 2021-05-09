Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP, Haryana till May 17, comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday

New Delhi :

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Puducherry will also have a two-week shutdown starting Monday, while in Karnataka stringent restrictions will come into effect till May 24 . On Saturday, Kerala came under a nine-day complete lockdown.





In the Northeast, Mizoram government has imposed a seven-day lockdown from Monday, while Sikkim has clamped restrictions till May 16.





Announcing the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.





Metro train services have been suspended and wedding ceremonies at public places banned during the period.





In Uttar Pradesh, the curfew was earlier scheduled to end at 7 AM on Monday.





''The corona curfew imposed in the state is giving positive results, and it is helping in breaking the chain of COVID infection. The number of active COVID-19 cases is registering a decline. In this scenario, it has been decided to extend the corona curfew till 7 am on May 17 (Monday),'' Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.





Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced the lockdown extension and said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.





Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said in its Sunday morning update.





The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.





Maharashtra reported daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections.





Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry stated.





Besides, 4,092 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.93 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.





Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.





*Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it has now been extended till May 17.





*Uttar Pradesh has extended the duration of corona curfew with strict lockdown-like curbs till May 17.





*Haryana, which was under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 17.





*Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.





*Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.





*Rajasthan has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24, though curbs continue to be in place since last month.





*Jharkhand had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as ''Health Safety Week''.





*Chhattisgarh has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.





*Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.





*Chandigarh administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.





*Madhya Pradesh has imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 15 with only essential services allowed.





*Gujarat has imposed night curfew (from 8 PM to 6 AM) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.





*Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.





*Goa government has imposed a curfew from May 9 to May 24. It lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.





*West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.





*Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.





*Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.





*Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 AM of May 10 to 4 AM of May 17.





* Arunachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew -- from 6.30 pm to 5 am -- for the entire month starting Saturday.





*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.





*Sikkim imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.





*Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 10.





*Uttarakhand has reimposed several restrictions including night curfew. Curfew, imposed in April-end, has been extended in three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun. Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till May 10 *Himachal Pradesh has imposed lockdown or ''corona curfew'' in the state from May 7 to May 16.





*Kerala has lockdown from May 8 to May 16.





*Tamil Nadu is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24.





*Puducherry has extended lockdown from May 10 to May 24.