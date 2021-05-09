Andhra sets up high-level probe into limestone quarry tragedy

Amaravati :

The state's Minister for Mines and Geology, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy stated on Sunday that a committee comprising of five departments, has been set up for the purpose.





The inquiry committee, headed by the Kadapa district joint collector (revenue), will submit its report to the government within five days he added.





The minister said that a sum of Rs 10 lakh is being sanctioned as ex gratia to families of each of the deceased, while those injured will be given Rs 5 lakh each.





Pointing out that the tragedy occurred because adequate safety precautions were not observed while unloading the explosives, the minister stated that action will be initiated against the mine's leaseholder.





The incident had occurred near Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu mandal when the labourers were unloading gelatin stick from a vehicle for using them at a limestone mine.





Such was the impact of the explosion that the body parts of the deceased were blown apart and the vehicle was completely burnt.





The workers hailing from Kalasapadu and Pulivendula mandals were carrying gelatin sticks for blasting the rocks at the mine.