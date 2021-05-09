Gurugram vaccinates 5.22L people, highest in Haryana

Gurgaon :

According to the health officials, so far over 4 lakh people in the district have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while over 95 thousand have received their second dose.





Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that 5,22,992 doses of Corona vaccines have been administered in the district so far.





"The vaccination process is being carried out at 37 government centres and 60 private hospitals in the district smoothly. Also, around 8,173 people of 18 plus age group have received the Covid jabs," Garg said.





Apart from this, On Saturday 4,101 people got cured from Covid-19 while 3,441 new cases were reported in Gurugram.





According to the daily health bulletin, 1,14,753 people have recovered so far in Gurugram district.





Health officials said, testing is being done to curtail the Covid infections in Gurugram. In the last 24 hours the health department conducted 12,666 Covid tests.





On Saturday, 10,501 people were administered Covid jabs and a total of 5,22,992 doses have been given in the district, which is the highest in all the districts of Haryana.





According to the figures, the number of total active case in Gurugram district is 38,330, out of which 35,822 patients are in home isolation.





"We appeal to the people of Gurugram that they should be careful against coronavirus and try to stay inside their homes until it is very necessary to go out. People should use face mask and follow Covid norms," Garg said.