4,092 Covid deaths in India as fresh cases go over 4.03L

New Delhi :

It is the fifth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new Covid cases. On Friday, India recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.





In the past 17 days India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 11 days.





India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,22,96,414 with 37,36,648 active cases and a total of 2,42,362 deaths so far.





According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,86,444 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,83,17,404 people have been cured from Covid till date.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,94,39,663 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,23,532, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,22,75,471 samples have been tested up to May 8 for Covid-19. Of these 18,65,428 samples were tested on Saturday.