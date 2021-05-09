Man held for selling oxygen in black in Bengaluru

Bangalore :

According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as Ravi Kumar, working as a manager at Siga Gasses Private Limited in Peenya.





The medical oxygen suppliers' list of the Drugs Control Department of Karnataka show that this company has two plants - one in Peenya industrial township and another in Bommasanadra industrial township.





According to this data, Ravi Kumar is in-charge of both the plants, while one Devaraj has been named as the managing director of these plants.





The CCB note stated that Ravi Kumar, who is the plant in-charge of Siga Gases at the Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for Rs 3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.





"He was selling it at 10 times more than the price fixed by the government. The government rate for 47 litres of oxygen is only Rs 300," a police officer said.





He was caught red-handed on Friday while selling two oxygen cylinders of 47 litres each for Rs 6,000, the officer added.