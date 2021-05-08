Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation launches 'vaccination on wheels' for people above 45 years of age

Bhubaneswar :

"BMC has started vaccination drive on wheels as on a pilot basis for people aged above 45, from today. We have planned to vaccinate 400 people, who have booked the slot for their second dose,"Ansuman Rath (Zonal Deputy Commissioner-South East) told ANI.





"We have received a good response from the people for this so we also planning to launch Vaccination on Wheels at other places in Bhubaneswar," he added As per the BMC, a citizen aged above 45 years, who have taken their first dose at government or private facilities can book their slot for second dose.





Odisha reported 11,807 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8,401 recoveries, and 21 deaths yesterday, as per State Health Department.





Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the rising COVID-19 curve, a total of 421 containers carrying 7722.756 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha to different states and Union Territories in last 16 days, Odisha Police informed on Saturday.