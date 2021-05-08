Nitish-BJP govt more dangerous than Covid, said Lalu Prasad

Patna :

"Nitish-BJP government's scamming of the people of Bihar is a more dangerous pandemic than Covid-19," Lalu Prasad said in tweets in Hindi.





"In Bihar, people are not only struggling for hospital beds, oxygen, life saving drugs, injections, but also for medicines of normal fever. Unfortunately and shockingly, CM will not answer on this. Has he some shame or has he sold it?" he asked.





The former Chief Minister also noted how the Patna High Court has come down heavily on the state government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.





Recently released on bail in the fodder scam, Lalu Prasad is staying in Delhi residence, and is under close observation of doctors of AIIMS. He is expected to take a virtual meeting of RJD legislators, MPs and top leaders of the party on May 9 to discuss the ongoing corona crisis in the state.





He has already directed every legislator to stay in their constituencies and help Covid patients.