Editorial: India’s fight or flight response

For those, who could not afford such luxuries, but were still keen on exiting Indian shores, a Qatar Airways flight was chartered by a London-based agency, and it managed to sell out all its 300 seats, at a price of Rs 1.14 lakh per ticket (for economy) and Rs 1.67 lakh (for business). The growing cases have caused nations like the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh and Nepal to place temporary restrictions on the arrival of passengers from India, in varying degrees. Even tourism-dependent Maldives put an embargo on travellers from India forcing the country’s rich and famous to cut short their vacations.





However, the hardest hit remains a huge contingent of students, highly-skilled professionals and breadwinners who have been left high and dry thanks to the travel ban, particularly to the US and Australia. For many students who are supposed to be enrolled for their fall semesters in the US, the travel ban has literally sounded a death knell for their academic and career dreams. Ironically, the former US FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb had gone on record recently to state that travel bans on nations like India and China lack a clear sense of purpose and do not help in the long run. Many experts believe that quarantining for two weeks is more or less adequate to deal with returnees. During the start of the COVID crisis last year, China found itself at the receiving end of travel bans from all over the world. Despite all restrictions, almost every nation in the world found itself overrun by the coronavirus.





The harshness of the travel ban caused Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater to call out his country’s government accusing them of having blood on their hands for not letting them get back home. The Australian PM Scott Morrison had initially warned that those entering the country from India in the midst of the pandemic could find themselves jailed for five years. Morrison subsequently softened his stance on Friday, saying that the travel ban on Australians returning home from India will not be extended beyond May 15. The news might have offered a welcome relief to 40-odd Australian cricketers and crew members involved in the suspended IPL who flew to Maldives via a chartered flight, and were to be put up there until the Australian government opened its borders to receive them.





Having had a year to deal with the fallout of the COVID crisis, developed nations have been thrown into a loop all over again, thanks to the recurring mutations and subsequent waves that are now enveloping nations such as India. But one must also remember that the very reason for the emergence of such waves is the vaccine inequality that separates the haves from the have nots. As many analysts have said before – no one is safe, until everyone is safe, no matter how many travel bubbles and embargoes are put up.