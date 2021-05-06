Govt's 'zero' strategy pushing country towards lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi :

"Last year, the unplanned lockdown came as a deadly blow for the public. That is why I am against a total lockdown, but the Prime Minister has failed and the government's zero strategy is pushing the country towards another lockdown," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It's necessary to provide a financial package to support the poor," he added.

On Tuesday, the former Congress President had attacked the Narendra Modi-led government for its "inaction" as "many innocent people" continued to lose the battle against Covid.

He had said that the only way to stop the apocalyptic march of the pandemic is an immediate, complete lockdown with the implementation of the NYAY scheme for the vulnerable sections.

"The government of India doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown -- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. Government of India's inaction is killing many innocent people," he had tweeted.