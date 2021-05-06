Mamata accuses BJP of instigating violence in Bengal

Kolkata :

Speaking at a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said, "One minister is trying to provoke people. Some sporadic incidents happen after elections and that is natural, but the BJP-led Central government is trying to exaggerate the whole thing. They are instigating violence."

Banerjee also said that the BJP leadership should control itself and accept the mandate of the people.

Announcing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the people who died in post-poll violence in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Altogether 16 people have died. Half of them are from the BJP, one from the ISF and rest from our party. So people from all the parties have died and I am really sorry for them. But what the BJP is doing is not acceptable."

Accusing the Centre of putting pressure on the state government, Banerjee said, "I took oath at 11 am on Wednesday and in the evening, they sent a strong letter and the next day they sent a Central team. Why are they in such a hurry? I don't see this kind of prompt reaction when it comes to supply of oxygen, vaccines, emergency medicines or saline. They don't send their teams then. They can't accept their defeat."

The Chief Minister also made it clear that controlling the Covid situation is her priority and she would work to keep the people of the state safe.

"I don't have the time to fight with the BJP now. The elections are over. I want to make one thing clear that whoever comes to the state needs to get an RT PCR test done. I shall not allow anyone into the state without that," Banerjee said.

"Even a Central minister or a businessman coming by a chartered flight will have to come with a fit medical certificate and I shall not allow anybody without that. If the person tests positive, he or she will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days at his own cost. I shall do everything for the poor people but not for those who have money," she added.

When asked about people fleeing from Bengal and taking shelter in Assam, the Chief Minister said, "They are teaching the chief ministers to speak against me. When there was a problem in Assam, people came to Bengal. It happens in the bordering districts. I can see this more in Cooch Behar where the BJP has done well."

Speaking on the Covid situation, Banerjee cautioned everybody to stay safe for the next 14 days.

"The state government has decided to develop oxygen plants in all the 105 state-run hospitals and it has already been prepared in Diamond Harbour and Cooch Behar. We have also asked the intern doctors and the post-graduate doctors to come forward and join our war against Covid. This will give an additional strength of 2,000 doctors," she said.