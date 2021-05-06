Maharashtra has 82K-plus serious Covid-19 patients

Mumbai :

Of these 82,098, the maximum, 25,265 are in intensive care units, including 17,077 on oxygen and 8,288 on ventilators.

Another 56,733 Covid patients are also taking treatment on oxygen, but outside ICUs across the state.

The serious patients (82,098) comprise 12.50 per cent of the 656,870 'active cases' currently in the state with a case doubling rate of 54.22 days.

Among these 'active cases', 230,955 (35.02 per cent) are in hospitals comprising 148,857 who are either asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms.

Only five districts out of 36 in the state -- Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik and Thane -- account for 50 per cent of the total 656,870 'active cases', as per the periodical data compiled till May 3.

The state's current fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, while the recovery rate stands at 85.32 per cent of the 48,80,542 total cases notched till date, besides a death toll of 72,662.