HC directs Bihar govt to submit detailed reports on Covid facilities

Patna :

A two-judge bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S. Kumar issued the direction to the Bihar government following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Shiwani Kaushik.

The court has asked the Bihar government to submit reports about the oxygen tankers operational in the state.

It has also asked the municipal corporations and the Bihar state pollution control board to submit reports on the disposal of PPE kits and medical waste to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Besides, detailed reports on the availability of beds in hospitals and life saving drugs were also asked to be submitted before the court.

The Patna High Court is closely monitoring the coronavirus crisis on a day-to-day basis.





Earlier, cases related to corona were heard before the two-judge bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Mohit Kumar Shah. Now, the High Court has changed the bench following which Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S. Kumar will look into the proceedings now.

Meanwhile, Bihar police has cancelled the leave of all police personnel and officers till further orders.

The decision was taken amid the soaring Covid infections in Bihar.

To curb the spread of the lethal virus, the state government has imposed a lockdown for 10 days from May 5 to May 15.