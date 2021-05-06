RAT tests to help clear piled-up bodies in hospitals, says Mamata

Kolkata :

"There are reports of bodies piling up in hospitals. This is because doctors wait for RT-PCR tests conducted on a person and it takes at least 72 hours for the results to arrive. We have decided to conduct RAT tests, results of which can be obtained in three hours. Cremation will be done with due respect in presence of the family members," she said.





All hospitals have been informed about it, the chief minister said.





"We are giving priority to those who will get the second dose of the vaccine. But we are not getting ample numbers of vaccines. We have given requisition of three crore vaccines and have got only a few lakhs, Banerjee said.





She also said that the state would inoculate journalists as well as transport workers and hawkers.





Around 2.75 lakh quack doctors will be allowed to provide preliminary treatment to Covid patients following a guideline of the state health department, she said.





Banerjee said that by next week, another 3,000 beds would be added to the existing number of 27,000 COVID-beds in various hospitals in the state.





The CM also visited two hospitals in Kolkata.