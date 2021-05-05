Indian Railways delivers 2,067 MT of medical oxygen across country

New Delhi :

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 34 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far.





It is Indian Railways endeavor to deliver as much medical oxygen as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.





"So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 2,067 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states. 174 MT has been delivered to Maharashtra, 641 MT to Uttar Pradesh, 190 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 229 MT to Haryana, and 123 MT Telangana," the statement said.





"Delhi has got 707 MT of medical oxygen," it added.