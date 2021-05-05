Delhi to face water shortage from May 6 to 8: DJB

New Delhi :

According to a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) notice issued on Wednesday, the water level at Wazirabad, which is fed by the Yamuna river, had fallen to 667.20 feet against the standard level of 674.5 feet.





"Due to depletion of levels at Wazirabad Pond and reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana into Yamuna, water production has been curtailed from the water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. The water supply shall be affected on May 6 to May 8 and so on, till the pond level improves to normal," the DJB said.





As per the DJB, the areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, East Patel Nagar and West Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, among others.





South Delhi areas likely to be impacted include Greater Kailash, South Extension, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining areas.





In other parts of Delhi, the areas likely to be impacted include Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Burari and adjoining areas, and parts of Cantonment areas.