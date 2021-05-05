Ayush app helps treat Covid patients in home isolation

Lucknow :

This is an attempt to provide maximum benefits of the ancient and traditional health systems like Ayurveda which are not only affordable and accessible, but also help in increasing the body's disease resistance capacity and immunity.





It is particularly helpful in treating patients in home isolation.





The Ayush department has prepared a pragmatic plan for promotion of Ayurveda in treatment of Covid-19.





In its new feature, the app recommends easily and locally available medicinal treatment, keeping in mind the comfort of the people, the lockdown and the social distancing norms.





Citing an example, Dr Ashok from the department of Ayush said, "Eucalyptus is widely grown and is available in abundant quantities in west Uttar Pradesh, whereas Mahua flowers are largely grown in the Bundelkhand region. The feature emphasizes on educating people about the benefits and importance of the natural resources available in their respective regions and informs them about their use in developing a strong and healthy shield against the Corona virus."





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has always been an ardent advocate of Ayurveda and had recently decided to include AYUSH in Covid management.