Members in Jaishankar delegation to UK test COVID positive, schedule modified

London :

Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule here.





"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.





"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," he said.





According to numerous sources, two members of the delegation tested positive on Tuesday with further test results still awaited.





Jaishankar had arrived in London on Monday for a four-day visit at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to join the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers.