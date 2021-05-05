COVID-19: K'taka would implement decision taken by PM Modi, says Yediyurappa

Bangalore :

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the state government will abide by his decision.





Addressing reporters here, Yediyurappa said, "We have to implement the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are also waiting for his directions. Based on it, we will take a decision in the evening."





The Prime Minister is going to take a decision against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's recommendation, which would be binding on Karnataka as well. The Apex Court has asked the Central and state governments to consider imposing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.





Replying to a query, Yediyurappa said he has directed the ministers to camp in the districts they are in charge of and work there to control COVID. He said the ministers have been briefing him about the COVID situation on a daily basis but henceforth they would work in a more focused manner.





The COVID cases are on rise in the state at an alarming proportion despite a lockdown from April 27 to May 12. The state is reporting 44,000 cases and over 200 fatalities daily.