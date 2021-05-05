Wed, May 05, 2021

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO

Published: May 05,202101:10 PM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths.

Representative Image
Representative Image
New Delhi:
India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"India accounts for over 90% of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week," the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations