Wed, May 05, 2021

PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as chief minister

Published: May 05,202112:22 PM by PTI

Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term.

File photo
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister. Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial," Modi tweeted.

