PM Modi condoles demise of Philipose Mar Chrysostom

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India, and said he will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering.





The bishop died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said. He was 103.





An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.





Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church."