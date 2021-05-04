59 more succumb to Covid in Telangana

Hyderabad :

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 2,476.

The case fatality rate moved up to 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The state also reported 6,876 new Covid cases during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Monday. This has pushed the cumulative tally of cases to 4,63,361.

Government and private laboratories tested 70,961 samples during the 24-hour period.

Over the last 10 days, average 70,000 tests are being conducted daily against 1 lakh to 1.3 lakh during the second and third weeks of April.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, the state has so far conducted 1,31,89,817 tests. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,54,374.

A total of 7,432 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,73,933. There was marginal decline in number of active cases to 79,520.

The recovery rate improved to 82.30 per cent against the national average of 81.8 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 1,029 but the surge continued in districts. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 502 and 387 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only eight districts reported cases in double digits.

Nalgonda saw big spike in daily count to 402 from 52 the previous day. Suryapet recorded 372 new infections followed by 354 in Warangal Urban, 264 in Karimnagar, 258 in Siddipet, 235 in Khammam, 229 in Mahaboobnagar, 218 in Nizamabad and 218 in Peddapalli.