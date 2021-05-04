'Murder case should be registered against Kejriwal government'

New Delhi :

Sandeep Dikshit in a video statement said, "Murder case should be initiated against Arvind Kejriwal and his government for not giving Delhi a robust health care system and even did not complete those hospitals which were initiated by the previous government."

He said during the regime of Sheila Dikshit, the beds were increased from 4,000 to 11,000 and no bed was added during the time of this government. He mentioned how the ITBP and DRDO have established hospitals in very less time and why the Delhi government could not do the same.

He alleged that Kejriwal wasted his time to fight with the Centre and indulged in self promotion spending money on publicity.

Dikshit also attacked the Prime Minister for not paying heed to the impending crisis. He said, "when Rahul Gandhi knew that tsunami is coming and the impact will be catastrophic then how can Modi did not know who had whole government at his dispensation.

Dikshit alleged that Kejriwal has played with the lives of the people and had he been prepared there would have been less loss of lives than it's happening now but he only focussed on freebies and neglected the core sector of health.

India continued to report a dip in Covid numbers with 3,57,229 fresh cases and 3,449 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 2,02,82,833, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Tuesday.