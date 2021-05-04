COVID surge: Services of retiring doctors in Jammu and Kashmir extended till year end

Srinagar :

An order issued by Atal Dulloo, financial commissioner health and medical education said on Tuesday, "In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, it is hereby ordered that the services of the faculty members/consultants/doctors working at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar/Bemina, government medical colleges and health department who are going to retire from May 2021 to November 2021 are extended upto 31st December 2021".

The order said the term of the doctors presently undergoing various tenure postings like registrarship, demonstratorship, fellowship, senior/junior residency etc in SKIMS Soura, Srinagar/Bemina and government medical colleges is also extended upto December 31.

J&K witnessed 51 deaths and 3733 new cases on Monday which is indicative of the fast spreading COVID infections that have started claiming more and more lives with each passing day.