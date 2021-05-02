Sonia Gandhi dials Mamata Banerjee, Stalin congratulating them for their parties' win

New Delhi :

Sonia Gandhi spoke to both Banerjee and Stalin over telephone and lauded them for leading their parties to victory in assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.





While the Congress fought against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, it was an ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.





Mamata Banerjee rode the BJP challenge to take her Trinamool Congress to triumph for a third consecutive term in West Bengal on Sunday while Tamil Nadu voted against the incumbents with AIADMK preparing to cede space to the opposition DMK-led alliance.