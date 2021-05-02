Sushil Modi's younger brother among 97 new COVID fatalities in Bihar

Patna :





The Parliamentarian performed the last rites of his younger brother at Gulbi ghat here. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over death of Sushil Modi's brother. Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad also paid tributes to him. According to the updated health bulletin, out of 97 new COVID deaths, capital Patna accounted for maximum 30 fatalities.





Among other districts Muzaffarpur reported 9 COVID casualties, West Champaran (8) and Bhagalpur (6). Out of 13,534 new coronavirus cases, Patna registered 2748 infections. A total of 11,694 patients recovered from coronavirus in last 24 hours while 3,84,955 have been cured so far. The recovery rate is 77.36 per cent in Bihar currently. There are 1,09,945 active cases in the state at present. A total of 89,393 test of samples took place Sunday while overall more than 2.65 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the state. On the vaccination front, a total of 59,835 beneficiaries in the age bracket of above 45 years were administered the jabs during the day while 72,95,165 have been inoculated so far.

