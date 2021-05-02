Committed to course correction, says Congress after dismal show

New Delhi :

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressing a press conference on Sunday read out a statement and said, "The Congress Party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction."





"We recognize that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," he added.





Surjewala said the people's mandate is the final word in a democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for the next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility.





The statement said the party had lost the elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or determination to continuously become the people's voice in these times of unprecedented calamity.





"We take this opportunity to recognize that our workers and leaders worked unitedly on the ground and gave their best, yet the people's verdict was not in our favour. Congress Party and its workers have a deep rooted personal connect with the people of the country, particularly in the five States where elections were held. We shall endeavour and work harder to build greater faith and affinity between the party and the people. We shall fulfil our commitment of a responsible opposition in both the States of Assam and Kerala to raise people's issues, inside & outside the Assembly," he said.





The Congress also congratulated the people of West Bengal, who have decimated the vicious divisive agenda as also money and muscle power of the Bharatiya Janata Party. They have chosen peace & brotherhood over division and hatred. While the Bengal results are a matter of concern, discussion and deliberation for the Congress Party, we congratulate Mamta Banerjee for her resounding victory and her determination in defeating the BJP, it said.





It also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sarbananda Sonowal for their victory in Assam as also the LDF and Pinarayi Vijayan for their victory in Kerala.





"We sincerely hope that they will work to fulfil all their electoral promises as also do their best to protect lives in times of pandemic," the party said.





In Tamil Nadu, the Congress fought as part of the DMK alliance. The alliance led by M.K. Stalin has emerged victorious, defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The party thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their wisdom and faith and congratulated M.K. Stalin for leading the alliance to victory and said it is committed to work together, fulfil the election promises and ensure the State's development. "Congratulations to MK Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction", said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





"Presently, the biggest challenge facing the country is to defeat the unprecedented Covid pandemic. Congress Party, along with its frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, is leaving no stone unturned to contribute in every way possible. We demand that Modi Govt now rise above the partisan political campaign and concentrate upon tackling Covid, providing life saving medicines and oxygen, ramping up hospital infrastructure and ensure universal vaccination for all. This is the bounden duty of each and every Indian," Surjewala said.