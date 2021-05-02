Follow protocols, don't celebrate, Shivakumar tells Cong workers in Karnataka

Bangalore :

The state is awaiting the results of the bypolls held in one Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.





While the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states/UT is still going on, trends show that the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu is poised to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK, while the Trinamool Congress is certain to return to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal.





Shivakumar told reporters that the Congress has taken a nationwide decision not to indulge in any kind of celebration.





"We are in the grip of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. People are dying due to lack of oxygen, drugs and hospitals. In many cases, people are not even getting a proper place to cremate or bury the dead. Therefore, I direct my party workers not to celebrate in any manner. Even if we win a seat or two in Karnataka, we should not celebrate," he said.





"Please follow the Covid protocols and continue with your efforts to help the people. This is a time for service, and not celebration," he said.





The Congress leader told media persons that even the winning candidates in Karnataka should not celebrate. "Let us show that we are different from the others. We will not take part in any debate as decided by our national leaders," he said.