Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

Published: May 02,202104:02 PM by IANS

To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

Chandigarh:
State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose "complete lockdown" in a tweet.
 
Earlier, the government had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts -- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- that would end at 5 am on Monday.
 
Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125 fatalities on Saturday.

