Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate

Kolkata :

"Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs's politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm ''Didi O Didi'' from the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag ''#Didi_jio_didi''





His party's MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal.





Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as ''Didi o Didi'' and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.