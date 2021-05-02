Sun, May 02, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate

Published: May 02,202102:08 PM

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal, and said politics of hate stands defeated in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said the conscious public have given a befitting reply to BJP''s 'Didi o Didi' barbs.

Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)
Kolkata:
"Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs's politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm ''Didi O Didi'' from the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag ''#Didi_jio_didi'' 

His party's MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal. 

Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as ''Didi o Didi'' and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.

